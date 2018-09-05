3 Incredible Facts You Didn't Know About Alexa Bliss' Win Over Natalya On Raw

Alexa created some interesting statistics on Monday Night

Alexa Bliss challenges Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell next weekend, after the former UFC Champion was able to defeat The Goddess back at SummerSlam. Rousey is yet to defend her title on Raw, but she will be forced to put the belt on the line against Bliss on September 16th, and this week Bliss showed the former Olympian that she was up to the challenge.

Bliss was able to defeat Natalya with an armbar submission that was very similar to the one that Rousey has made famous throughout her time in WWE which sent a clear message to the current Champion, but this wasn't the most interesting part of the matchup between Bliss and The Queen of Harts.

#3 Bliss' first submission victory

Alexa forced Nattie to tap to the armbar

Alexa Bliss has had a number of finishers throughout her time in WWE, but she has always lacked submission moves. The Goddess has gone from her favored Sparkle Splash/Twisted Bliss to a snap DDT which means that many of her victories have been straight up pins so it comes as no surprise that this win over Natalya was the first submission victory in her career.

Bliss was only able to pick up this win because she locked in Rousey's patented armbar on Natalya and forced her to tap, which shows that she still doesn't have her own submission in her arsenal, something that she may need if she's hoping to go to war with Rousey at Hell in a Cell.

