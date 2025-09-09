  • home icon
  3 Indications that AJ Styles is unhappy with WWE

3 Indications that AJ Styles is unhappy with WWE

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 09, 2025 08:52 GMT
AJ Styles is former WWE Champion! (Credits: WWE.Com)
AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion (Image credits: wwe.com)

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw multiple major segments and matches. Everything appeared to be under the Triple H-led creative team's control. However, AJ Styles cut an intense promo during the commercial break, raising eyebrows.

The Phenomenal One took some shots at the company's officials. Styles' comments have created a buzz among fans online, with many speculating whether the former champion's promo was a work or a shoot.

While many believe it's part of a storyline, this article will look at three indications that AJ Styles is unhappy with WWE.

#3. Promo on WWE RAW

Styles has been in the mid-card picture in the Stamford-based promotion for a long time. Over the past few years, he has been feuding with up-and-coming talents like Karrion Kross and Dominik Mysterio.

Despite contesting in mid-card matches, Styles' win-loss record is not impressive, which showcases how his booking in the company has degraded. On the latest edition of RAW, before his bout against El Grande Americano, the icon cut an intense promo where he said something that fans seemingly weren't supposed to know.

There is allegedly somebody who doesn't want him in the company. His promo may be a hint that he isn't happy about his position in the promotion.

#2. Styles' son seems frustrated

Recently, a fan commented under AJ Styles's Instagram post, expressing his frustration with The Phenomenal One's booking under the Triple H-led creative team.

The former champion's son, Ajay Covell Jones, responded to the fan's comment and seemingly agreed that the creative team wasn't doing justice to Styles' status as a legend.

Styles' son's reaction strongly reflects that The Phenomenal One and his family are unhappy with the Stamford-based promotion's creative ideas.

#1. Retirement tease

The Phenomenal One is 48 years old and has been hinting at his retirement from professional wrestling for a long time. Styles recently posted a picture of an hourglass with his signature logo, subtly confirming that he is nearing the end of his in-ring career.

Styles teasing his retirement despite being in fantastic shape could be another hint that he might be upset with his booking and could be looking to quit WWE.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

