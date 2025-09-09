3 Indications that AJ Styles is unhappy with WWE

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw multiple major segments and matches. Everything appeared to be under the Triple H-led creative team's control. However, AJ Styles cut an intense promo during the commercial break, raising eyebrows.The Phenomenal One took some shots at the company's officials. Styles' comments have created a buzz among fans online, with many speculating whether the former champion's promo was a work or a shoot.While many believe it's part of a storyline, this article will look at three indications that AJ Styles is unhappy with WWE.#3. Promo on WWE RAWStyles has been in the mid-card picture in the Stamford-based promotion for a long time. Over the past few years, he has been feuding with up-and-coming talents like Karrion Kross and Dominik Mysterio.Despite contesting in mid-card matches, Styles' win-loss record is not impressive, which showcases how his booking in the company has degraded. On the latest edition of RAW, before his bout against El Grande Americano, the icon cut an intense promo where he said something that fans seemingly weren't supposed to know.There is allegedly somebody who doesn't want him in the company. His promo may be a hint that he isn't happy about his position in the promotion.#2. Styles' son seems frustratedRecently, a fan commented under AJ Styles's Instagram post, expressing his frustration with The Phenomenal One's booking under the Triple H-led creative team.The former champion's son, Ajay Covell Jones, responded to the fan's comment and seemingly agreed that the creative team wasn't doing justice to Styles' status as a legend.Styles' son's reaction strongly reflects that The Phenomenal One and his family are unhappy with the Stamford-based promotion's creative ideas.#1. Retirement teaseThe Phenomenal One is 48 years old and has been hinting at his retirement from professional wrestling for a long time. Styles recently posted a picture of an hourglass with his signature logo, subtly confirming that he is nearing the end of his in-ring career.Styles teasing his retirement despite being in fantastic shape could be another hint that he might be upset with his booking and could be looking to quit WWE.