3 Indications that Liv Morgan will be back in WWE sooner than you think

Liv Morgan has been away from WWE since June after she sustained an unfortunate injury on an episode of Monday Night RAW, during a singles match against Kairi Sane.The Judgment Day member landed awkwardly on her hand and sustained a serious shoulder injury. The Miracle Kid is expected to be out of action for a long time.However, in this article, let's take a look at three indications that Liv Morgan will be back sooner than expected:#3. WWE is teasing a romance storyline between Roxanne and DominikSince Roxanne Perez has been added to The Judgment Day, the Stamford-based promotion has been teasing a romantic storyline between her and Dominik Mysterio. Although both stars have denied the rumors, fans could witness a relationship between them develop soon.Morgan may return early, and she could catch Roxanne and Dirty Dom red-handed. This may lead to her turning babyface and starting a love triangle on Monday Night RAW.#2. Finn Balor is constantly saying that Morgan will be out for much longer than expectedMorgan's teammate, Balor, provided a major update regarding Liv's rehab and even shared the timeline for her potential comeback. The Prince revealed that Liv is recovering and would be back in six to eight months.Before Morgan's shoulder injury, backstage segments showed immense tension between Balor and her. While there were hints of a fallout, nothing major happened between the two. As a result, The Miracle Kid could return much sooner than expected to shock The Prince and call him out for his manipulative tactics.#1. Raquel Rodriguez has said that Liv is rehabbing two to three times a weekDuring an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW in June, Raquel Rodriguez provided a health update on the former Women’s World Champion and revealed that she was in rehab two to three times a week and is expected to be back soon.Big Mami Cool and Roxanne Perez recently lost their Women's Tag Team Championship to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam 2025. Perez replaced Morgan as Rodriguez's tag team partner and fellow champion. However, she was the one pinned at the premium live event. Therefore, Morgan could return soon to exact revenge on The Prodigy for losing the title.