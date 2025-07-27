3 Indications that Triple H is slowly giving up on former WWE World Heavyweight Champion

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 27, 2025 04:56 GMT
Triple H is the current Chief Content Officer of WWE! (Pic Credit: WWE.Com)
Triple H is the current Chief Content Officer of WWE! (Pic Credit: WWE.com)

WWE has had a very successful run for quite some years now, especially under Triple H's creative regime. The Game has brought a lot of attention to the product through moves such as bringing back CM Punk, turning John Cena heel, featuring mainstream stars in bouts, and more.

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, raised from the mid-card picture to the main-event, won the Money in the Bank briefcase and even seized the World Heavyweight Title under The Game's creative leadership. The champion in question is Damian Priest. However, for quite some time, it appears the Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has been dropping the ball on Damian Priest.

In this listicle, we will take a look at three indications that The Game is slowly giving up on Priest:

#3. Scrapped US Title plans

After losing his World Title to Gunther and a feud with The Judgment Day, Damian Priest was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown. The Stamford-based promotion has hinted at The Archer of Infamy getting involved in the United States Championship picture multiple times, as he had segments with the champion at the time, Jacob Fatu.

However, the plans got scrapped as Priest never got the match, and Solo Sikoa won the title, beating Jacob Fatu at Night of Champions. While the two former teammates are feuding for the title, Priest seems to have been written out of the title picture altogether.

#2. Not booked for WWE SummerSlam

Despite being a main-event superstar for WWE over the past year under Triple H, Damian Priest shockingly didn't make it to the first-ever two-night SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

The Archer of Infamy will instead have a match against Aleister Black on SmackDown before the PLE. His not getting a spot at The Biggest Party of The Summer may be another indication that The Game is giving up on the former champion.

#1. Fighting a losing battle against Black

Damian Priest is officially feuding with former NXT Champion Aleister Black on SmackDown. The two started feuding after the Anti-Hero attacked the former champion. Last week, Black interrupted his rival's match against Carmelo Hayes and beat him down in the ring.

The former AEW star is rumored to get a massive push moving forward. Hence, Damian Priest will likely lose the feud, and he seems to be in a losing fight, which further indicates that the creative team might have given up on pushing him into the main-event scene.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Arsh Das
