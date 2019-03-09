×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 interesting booking decisions WWE could make after Fastlane 2019

Shubham Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.25K   //    09 Mar 2019, 19:14 IST

Will The Rock feature in a match at WrestleMania 35?
Will The Rock feature in a match at WrestleMania 35?

WWE Fastlane is scheduled for this Sunday. Featuring some high profile names of the company on the match card, the event, though promising, looks quite predictable.

Well, such has been the case with the WWE recently. While they have been getting most things right (The Shield reunion, for instance), their booking decisions have been quite predictable as of late.

However, given we are approaching the grandest and the greatest pay-per-view of the year - WrestleMania 35, expect the coming weeks to be an interesting affair.

Keeping WrestleMania 35 in mind, WWE could take a few shocking/surprising decisions to not only make a few heads turn and hype the event, but to also book a few classic bouts for April 7.

So, without further ado, we take a look at 3 surprising bookings WWE could do after Fastlane.

#3 Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn reunited as a tag team

Sami Zayn is expected to return soon
Sami Zayn is expected to return soon

The high flyer, Sami Zayn, is expected to return to WWE sooner than later. And while a few rumors about his potential feud are making the rounds, nothing is confirmed yet. Also, we are well aware of how quickly things change in WWE, don't we?

Nonetheless, a potential temporary reunion of KO and Sami could be on the cards after Fastlane.

Well, it's expected that Bryan will successfully defend his title this Sunday against Owens and go on to face Kofi at the Show of Shows.

Advertisement

Also, the existing feud between Shane McMahon and The Miz vs The Usos is expected to end at Fastlane (given the rumored match between Shane McMahon and The Miz at 'Mania 35).

It would leave the Usos with no real competition for 'Mania 35. Thus, WWE could reunite Zayn and KO to put together a blockbuster match between two former friends and The Usos for April 7.

They could then also include Heavy Machinery into the feud to make it a three-way, given how WWE is fond of multi-team matches for mid card titles.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Usos The Rock Bray Wyatt
Shubham Singh
ANALYST
Shubham Singh is a sports enthusiast who likes to put forward his views on anything related to it. Enjoy his wide range of articles exclusively @Sportskeeda and don't forget to follow if you liked his work.
Fastlane 2019: Predicting the outcome of each WWE championship match
RELATED STORY
WWE Elimination Chamber 2019: 3 interesting things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane: Facts you should know
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 3 things that should and 3 that shouldn't happen 
RELATED STORY
4 things that could happen at Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: Ranking the confirmed matches for Fastlane
RELATED STORY
Fastlane 2019: Predicting the quality of every match
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Results, March 5th 2019, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights
RELATED STORY
Fantasy booking WrestleMania 35 with only heels
RELATED STORY
5 Ways Jimmy Uso's arrest could affect booking at Elimination Chamber
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us