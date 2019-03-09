3 interesting booking decisions WWE could make after Fastlane 2019

Will The Rock feature in a match at WrestleMania 35?

WWE Fastlane is scheduled for this Sunday. Featuring some high profile names of the company on the match card, the event, though promising, looks quite predictable.

Well, such has been the case with the WWE recently. While they have been getting most things right (The Shield reunion, for instance), their booking decisions have been quite predictable as of late.

However, given we are approaching the grandest and the greatest pay-per-view of the year - WrestleMania 35, expect the coming weeks to be an interesting affair.

Keeping WrestleMania 35 in mind, WWE could take a few shocking/surprising decisions to not only make a few heads turn and hype the event, but to also book a few classic bouts for April 7.

So, without further ado, we take a look at 3 surprising bookings WWE could do after Fastlane.

#3 Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn reunited as a tag team

Sami Zayn is expected to return soon

The high flyer, Sami Zayn, is expected to return to WWE sooner than later. And while a few rumors about his potential feud are making the rounds, nothing is confirmed yet. Also, we are well aware of how quickly things change in WWE, don't we?

Nonetheless, a potential temporary reunion of KO and Sami could be on the cards after Fastlane.

Well, it's expected that Bryan will successfully defend his title this Sunday against Owens and go on to face Kofi at the Show of Shows.

Also, the existing feud between Shane McMahon and The Miz vs The Usos is expected to end at Fastlane (given the rumored match between Shane McMahon and The Miz at 'Mania 35).

It would leave the Usos with no real competition for 'Mania 35. Thus, WWE could reunite Zayn and KO to put together a blockbuster match between two former friends and The Usos for April 7.

They could then also include Heavy Machinery into the feud to make it a three-way, given how WWE is fond of multi-team matches for mid card titles.

