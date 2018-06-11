3 interesting cash-in opportunities we could see after Money in the Bank

Would we see a cash in on the same night?

Dan Batch ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2018, 01:00 IST

Both the men and women's ladder matches will feature 8 competitors

Money in the Bank is always an intriguing pay-per-view because it gives us an idea of who the WWE want to put the proverbial rocket boosters behind. Whoever wins the Money in the Bank briefcase in the male and female versions of this match will get a shot at their respective champions at any time in the next 12 months starting from when they win it.

Although not everyone who has won the Money in the Bank briefcase has gone on to win the title, the odds are very much in the favor of the briefcase holder. What makes it all the more intriguing is that he or she can cash the briefcase in unexpectedly after a match, so the audience is always kept guessing.

Depending on the order of the card, the winner of the Money in the Bank contract could potentially cash in their briefcase on the same night. WWE would seem to prefer to go with the element of surprise and have the briefcase holder cash in later on in the year, if history is anything to go by.

But with AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura facing off in a Last Man Standing match, who is to say the winner of the men's Money in the Bank briefcase won't cash it in after the winner of that match has been declared. The same goes for the Women's Title matches as well.

Here are 3 interesting ways in which the Money in the Bank winner could cash in his/her briefcase

#1 Braun Strowman cashing in on Brock Lesnar

Strowman and Lesnar could face off at SummerSlam

Few WWE Superstars have made as much of an impact lately as Braun Strowman has. Strowman was victorious in the 50-man Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia and won the tag team championship at WrestleMania with a 10-year-old kid against The Bar. It would, therefore, be unsurprising to see the 6 foot 8 monster win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

This could see The Monster Among Men cash in his briefcase against Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. With Lesnar's appearances quite fleeting, it's possible Strowman could cash in his briefcase to set up a match between the two at SummerSlam. Never one to shrink from a challenge, Strowman informing Lesnar beforehand would be a change from briefcase holders simply cashing in after a match, as has been the norm.

The rumored match for SummerSlam has been a rematch between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns for the title. If this is the case then Strowman could potentially cash in the briefcase during this match making it a triple threat, just as Seth Rollins did at WrestleMania 31. This could allow WWE to get the title off Lesnar without him being involved in the decision of the match, keeping Lesnar strong, whilst allowing either Reigns or Strowman to pick up the win and the Universal championship.