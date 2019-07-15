3 interesting choices for Roman Reigns' next feud

Roman Reigns' win at Extreme Rules could mean big things for him on the road to SummerSlam.

At Extreme Rules last night, Roman Reigns finally got payback for all the hurdles that were thrown in his path by Shane McMahon and company. After feuding with the SmackDown Live Commissioner for almost 3 months, it is time for the Big Dog to move on and indulge in a fresh rivalry.

Moreover, the next pay-per-view is SummerSlam. That gives us more of a reason to believe that WWE could have big things in store for the 4-time World Champion. Although it feels like he still has a score to settle with Shane McMahon, Owens' sudden babyface turn seems to have shelved those rumors.

Regardless, Roman Reigns' bookings this year have been quite stable and he even has the support of WWE Universe. So, if plans are for him to become the "Top Guy" once again, WWE has to book him very carefully moving forward and avoid the mistakes made during his last run.

That being said, here are 3 opponents Roman Reigns can feud with, now that he has finally dealt with Shane McMahon.

#3 Daniel Bryan:

Roman Reigns' 2015 program with Daniel Bryan was highly underrated.

Ever since Daniel Bryan turned heel last year, he has undoubtedly put in some of the best work of his career, especially when it comes to promo quality. After his loss at Extreme Rules, he went on a rant where he made some cryptic comments about his future and where he would go from last night's loss. For what it's worth, Rowan wasn't standing by Bryan during the entire segment.

Both Bryan and Reigns are without an opponent at the moment. Their 2015 program was highly enjoyable but it was overshadowed by the heat on Reigns following his controversial Royal Rumble win. This can once again pose a problem as Daniel Bryan, despite being a heel, is adored by the WWE Universe. WWE wouldn't want to risk Reigns' fan support if plans are for him to be the poster boy of SmackDown Live when the show moves to Fox this October. Still, a feud between the two is long overdue!

