3 Interesting observations from SmackDown Live after WrestleMania 35 (April 9, 2019)

Kartik Arry // 10 Apr 2019

From The Hardy Boyz becoming your new SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions to Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe trading haymakers in a wild brawl, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live (9th April 2019) featured a lot of contrasting moments indeed. Check out the results here.

Unfortunately, the episode itself was even more disappointing than this week's RAW, and it goes without saying that both RAW and SmackDown Live Fallout episodes following WrestleMania 35 didn't live up to expectations.

This week's SmackDown Live didn't opt for controversy or bold moments, which would have at least led to some interesting conversation online. Instead, they decided to play it safe, resulting in a show that was easily skippable for the most part.

Nevertheless, here are a few interesting observations you may have missed during this week's edition of SmackDown Live

#3: Why The Hardy Boyz just became your new SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions

The Hardy Boyz defeated The Usos for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles during the episode

The Hardy Boyz will always be regarded as one of the most elite Tag Teams of all time.

In a way, it makes sense for WWE to hand the Tag Team Belts over to Matt and Jeff Hardy during any time of the year.

But in this case specifically, it seems as if The Hardy Boyz were booked to win the belts due to the Superstar Shake Up next week. Tag Teams will be shuffling across both brands and amidst this process, it only makes sense to have dependable stars headlining a division during this brief period on the WWE Calendar.

Moreover, this also hints towards a potential scenario where The Usos might be heading over to Monday Night RAW.

Whatever the case may be, it looks like The Hardy Boyz will take part in some memorable matchups in the meantime...

