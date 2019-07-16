3 interesting observations from this week's RAW (July 15, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW (July 15)

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW (15th July 2019) saw a lot of contrasting moments. From Bray Wyatt terrifying the WWE Universe by attacking Finn Balor to Drake Maverick losing his 24/7 Title quite embarrassingly, last night's episode had it all.

I would say that there were some segments which easily stood out as superior elements of a show that wasn't paced properly. Bray Wyatt's chilling return, the 24/7 title fiasco and last night's Battle Royal main event were the best parts from this episode. But a lot of other segments and matches just fell out of place for some reason.

Let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW:

#3: Drake Maverick and R-Truth hit a home-run when it comes to comedic bits

R-Truth has reclaimed his 24/7 Championship after a series of embarrassing moments that took place in a hotel room last night.

Poor Drake Maverick wanted to consummate his marriage, but R-Truth's stalking presence made the situation quite bizarre.

What worked so well about this segment was that both of these superstars kept edging closer to the PG filter boundary, and still managed to entertain us in the best way possible.

Drake Maverick and R-Truth never seem to run out of ideas to make the main roster shows more lively each week. After all, this segment was necessary to shift focus from a collective sense of restlessness from the first two hours of the episode.

A quick shout-out to Renee Michelle, who portrays Drake Maverick's significant other on WWE TV. Her astonishing reaction to 24/7 title shenanigans perfectly encapsulates the viewer's opinion as well.

What can Drake Maverick do to overcome this embarrassing outcome?

