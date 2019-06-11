3 Interesting observations from this week's RAW (June 10, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW (June 10)

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW (10th June 2019) saw a lot of contrasting moments. Right from a chilling new episode of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House to The Revival becoming your new RAW Tag Team Champions, last night's episode had it all.

The show itself was a standard edition of RAW, where The Firefly Fun House and 24/7 Title segments outshined other underwhelming bits every week. Last night's episode focused on Seth Rollins a lot, which is a good thing as it adds more prestige to the Universal Champion's 'Monday Night Rollins' moniker.

Let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

#3: What is the darkest secret of Firefly Fun House?

As always, Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House segments keep getting inventive each and every week.

I personally felt that last night's biggest cliffhanger revolved around an interesting revelation from a chilling and sadistic Firefly Fun House vignette.

Rambling Rabbit was murdered on live television (for the second time ever) at the hands of Bray Wyatt after the former was about to disclose secrets regarding what really goes on inside The Firefly Fun House.

So it seems like the Children's TV Show theme is a facade for a more sinister truth behind Wyatt's new gimmick.

The commentary team also noted that Bray Wyatt had invited R-Truth to the Firefly Fun House. That might be a possibility which could potentially reveal the darker secrets that lie behind these segments.

Ultimately, I think that 'The Fiend' will be the personality which would lead to a scenario where all hell breaks loose.

What is the darkest secret of Firefly Fun House? Let us know your theories in the comments section below.

