3 Interesting observations from this week's RAW (September 23, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW (September 23)

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw a lot of contrasting moments. From The Fiend, Bray Wyatt, ambushing his former Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman to Carmella capturing the 24/7 title from R-Truth, last night's episode had it all.

The Red Brand has been on a winning streak lately, and this week's RAW was no exception. Admittedly, a huge chunk of RAW's success can be attributed to Bray Wyatt/The Fiend and 24/7 title shenanigans. But we can only look forward to more exciting things next week when WWE puts a new spin on the red brand.

Let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW:

#3 Why Carmella as new 24/7 champion puts a twist on WWE's clichéd theme regarding broken friendships

We know that the most important thing in R-Truth's world is the 24/7 championship, and he would do anything to win it back again.

But last night, Carmella pinned R-Truth to become the new 24/7 champion, and he seemed relieved. We have seen tag teams and friendships breaking over many betrayals throughout WWE history.

However, Carmella winning the 24/7 title ended up being an improvisation for her friendship with R-Truth.

Perhaps the reason why R-Truth and Carmella's equation hasn't changed one bit is that in somewhat of a comically sensible situation in the record champ's world, Carmella as the 24/7 title holder puts a lot of weight off his shoulders.

Most of us had predicted that Carmella winning the 24/7 title would mark the end of their long friendship in WWE.

But the writers twisted this situation into something fun and satisfying at the same time, and then again, R-Truth can become a 20-time 24/7 champion at any given time now.

What 24/7 title shenanigans will occur during the season premiere of a brand new Monday Night RAW next week?

