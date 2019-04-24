3 Interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (April 23, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's episode of SmackDown Live (Apr. 23)

From Kevin Owens betraying The New Day to Elias and Shane McMahon joining forces against Roman Reigns, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live (23rd April 2019) featured a lot of contrasting moments indeed.

Last night's episode was intended to be a breezy watch, with the eventual Kevin Owens' heel turn being the focal point of the show itself. Other than that, there weren't a whole lot of eye-popping moments throughout the episode. This is one of the biggest problems with SmackDown Live nowadays, where the brand churns out decent episodes every week, but it somehow lacks in the buzz-worthy department of Professional Wrestling.

Nevertheless, here are a few interesting observations you may have missed during this week's edition of SmackDown Live.

#3: Elias will most probably end up being a stepping stone for Roman Reigns

Elias and Shane McMahon assaulted The Big Dog at the beginning of the episode

Elias is one of my absolute favourite characters from the current crop of WWE Superstars.

Roman Reigns has also had an upward swing since he returned back to action.

But when it comes to the circumstances surrounding both of these superstars when they will slug it out at Money In The Bank, it seems quite obvious that Elias will end up being another temporary roadblock on Roman Reigns' path until the WWE Championship Scenario is right up for the grabs.

Both of these superstars have arrived from RAW, and Shane McMahon's presence might also heavily influence the outcome of this feud.

WWE feuds tend to diminish in terms of excitability when the fans can easily predict the outcome, and Elias vs. Roman Reigns seems to follow in that suit.

Let us see how this particular story progresses in the next few weeks. What are your thoughts on this feud?

