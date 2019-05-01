3 Interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (April 30, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's episode of SmackDown Live (Apr. 30)

From The Hardy Boyz relinquishing their tag team titles to Kofi Kingston getting a measure of payback against Kevin Owens, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live (30th April 2019) featured a lot of contrasting moments indeed.

Comparatively, SmackDown Live is usually the better show of the week simply because it covers major plot points in a lesser amount of time, which makes it an easier show to watch, unlike Monday Night RAW. However, it does not mean that last night's episode offered us a compelling reason to stick around after this year's WrestleMania season, and because of that, weekly viewership continues to suffer at this time of the year.

Nevertheless, here are a few interesting observations you may have missed during this week's edition of SmackDown Live.

#3 Kevin Owens will keep trying to create friction between members of The New Day

Kevin Owens mocked the injured Xavier Woods on The Kevin Owens Show

If there's one thing we can all note down after last night's episode, its that Kevin Owens is a master at exploiting his opponents' weaknesses.

Owens tried to create friction between Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E by hinting that Xavier Woods is being undermined because of Kofi Kingston's success.

Kevin Owens also questioned Kofi's self-confidence before heading into Money in the Bank.

To some extent, the show hasn't really moved on from Kofi's victory at WrestleMania 35, since it feels like every SmackDown Live episode after this year's WrestleMania seems to be a celebration centred around Kofi Kingston as our new WWE Champion.

Kevin Owens is here to remind us that it is time to move on. The past remains in the past, and the time to celebrate is over. Kofi Kingston's reign as WWE Champion will be tested at Money in the Bank, and only then we will get to know whether Kofi Kingston is a reliable long-term champion or not.

