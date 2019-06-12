3 Interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (June 11, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's episode of SmackDown Live (June 11)

From R-Truth being accidentally shipped off to Los Angeles for next week's RAW to Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Dolph Ziggler crashing The New Day's return, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live (11th June 2019) featured a lot of contrasting moments indeed.

The episode itself was unexceptional, which is not a huge problem if the shows are generally good, but when the biggest story from last night's show is how R-Truth got accidentally shipped off to LA, viewers are bound to change channels throughout the episode's entirety.

Here are a few interesting observations you may have missed during this week's edition of SmackDown Live.

#3: Why the current WWE Title feud is unable to carry the show by itself

The New Day's return was crashed by Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Dolph Ziggler

One of the biggest problems on both main roster shows revolves around its main feuds.

While The Firefly Fun House and 24/7 Title segments deliver each and every consecutive week, these bits are not meant to headline big shows when it comes to WWE's main roster.

Brock Lesnar's sporadic appearances fuels ratings for the Universal Championship scenario on RAW, but when it comes to the WWE Championship on SmackDown Live, is Kofi Kingston commercial enough to hook viewers in on a consistent basis?

YouTube views show that R-Truth's shenanigans (no matter how good they may be) receive more views than Kofi Kingston's segments every week.

On top of that, WWE has more or less decided to play it safe when it comes to booking the WWE Title feuds since after this year's WrestleMania.

There haven't been a lot of moments that feel completely out of the box since Kofi Kingston became WWE Champion, which is mirrored by Kingston's successful rise to the top heading into WrestleMania 35 itself.

So the question remains: What has to be done in order for WWE Title feuds to appeal to mainstream masses once again?

