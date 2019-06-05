3 Interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (June 4, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's episode of SmackDown Live (June 4)

From Goldberg and The Undertaker facing-off against each other in the ring to the 24/7 Title changing hands twice during the same night, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live (4th June 2019) featured a lot of contrasting moments indeed.

Except for the monumental showdown between Undertaker and Goldberg, I felt that the rest of the show was serviceable for the most part. Clearly, SmackDown Live's biggest problem at this point is that the show fails to make commercial news headlines excluding situations like the final segment of last night's show.

Here are a few interesting observations you may have missed during this week's edition of SmackDown Live.

#3: R-Truth's 24/7 Title shenanigans keep getting inventive each and every week

R-Truth is now a 4-time WWE 24/7 Champion!

Both RAW and SmackDown Live would feel incomplete without the 24/7 Title segments at this point.

As it is every week, R-Truth managed to get himself into trouble when Shane McMahon pulled some strings to book a 24/7 Title Lumberjack Match between R-Truth and Elias during last night's show.

Elias managed to become a 2-time WWE 24/7 Champion by winning that Lumberjack match. But just like last week, R-Truth won the title once again!

The manner in which R-Truth became a 4-time WWE 24/7 Champion was hilarious and quite inventive. Both of these men crawled under the ring followed by a referee, as R-Truth successfully pinned The Drifter for a three-count.

WWE also posted an exclusive video of what really happened under the ring on their Youtube Channel (video below).

As I have been saying every week, R-Truth's 24/7 Title segments never seem to run out of creative ideas, and one can only wonder what R-Truth will muster up during WWE Super Show Down this Friday, streaming live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

