3 Interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (March 19, 2019)

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's episode of SmackDown Live (Mar. 19)

From Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair brawling in a wild melee during "The Kevin Owens Show" to Kofi Kingston getting screwed by Vince McMahon yet again, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live (19th March 2019) featured a lot of contrasting moments indeed.

What I liked about last night's show was that throughout all the feuds and segments, there was one single narrative taking center stage, and that was all about Kofi Kingston. It doesn't necessarily mean that the show was perfect. But for what it was, this week's SmackDown Live raised more interesting conflicts on the Road To WrestleMania 35.

With that being said, here are a few interesting observations you may have missed during this week's edition of SmackDown Live...

#3: Kevin Owens' comic timing stole the spotlight in a filler segment for the Becky-Charlotte-Ronda saga

Things got out of hand between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair during 'The Kevin Owens Show'

While the Kofi Kingston saga draws all the attention week after week, it seems as if things are slowing down for Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair.

The reason why I did not include Ronda Rousey's name in the above statement is that her recent heel turn is quite progressive when you think about it (especially Ronda's antics on RAW this week).

However, this was supposed to be Becky Lynch's story, and while Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch re-enacted the same plot points yet again last night, Kevin Owens took this opportunity to display his effective comic timing.

It was as if Owens was parodying the whole act of the 'talk show host' all along (just take a look at his outfit for starters). You could even hear audible laughs in the background several times during the segment.

This shows that for every filler segment on wrestling shows, there are still wrestlers who keep re-inventing their act to make it feel worthwhile, even if it lasts for one night only...

