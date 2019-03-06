WWE SmackDown Live: 3 interesting observations from this week's episode (March 5, 2019)

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.48K // 06 Mar 2019, 20:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

After owning Charlotte Flair on SmackDown, can Becky Lynch defeat her at Fastlane this Sunday?

From Samoa Joe becoming the new United States Champion to Becky Lynch retaliating after Charlotte's underhanded attack, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live (5th March 2019) featured a lot of contrasting moments indeed.

I have to say it, as a collective two-hour show, last night's SmackDown Live episode was pretty lacklustre. Of course, the best moment that occurred during the show was Samoa Joe winning the United States Championship. But other than that, the rest of the content felt less grand (or quite repetitive), given the fact that this was the go-home episode before WWE Fastlane.

With that being said, here are a few interesting observations you may have missed during this week's edition of SmackDown Live.

#3 What is Mustafa Ali's role in the WWE Title scenario?

A returning Ali crashed Kevin Owens' bout to even the odds during the show

While Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan are currently embroiled in a program that will perhaps culminate at WWE Fastlane this Sunday, Mustafa Ali returned last night to SmackDown Live. He helped Kevin Owens to even the odds against Bryan and Rowan.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Mustafa Ali fits in the picture here. There has to be some sort of a motivation that drew him to the WWE Title picture last night.

One can attribute his actions towards the fact that Ali's short absence from SmackDown Live indirectly resulted in KofiMania. It is believed that Ali was supposed to be the one in Kofi's shoes now, if only the former had been cleared to compete at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Also, Kofi isn't done yet. Kofi Kingston and Mustafa Ali are two wildcards heading into WrestleMania 35. Let us know in the comments below: Who deserves a WWE Title shot more- Kevin Owens, Kofi Kingston, or Mustafa Ali?

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement