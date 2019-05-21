×
3 interesting observations from WWE Money In The Bank 2019

Kartik Arry
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
651   //    21 May 2019, 00:20 IST

Here are a few interesting observations from WWE Money In The Bank 2019
Here are a few interesting observations from WWE Money In The Bank 2019

This year's Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View was certainly one of the most entertaining WWE events of 2019 from start to finish.

Of course, there were several booking decisions that triggered a lot of fans because of obvious reasons. But WWE really stepped up their game this time around, and it clearly showed.

Nevertheless, do let us know your thoughts about last night's events in the comments section below. With that being said, here are a few interesting observations from WWE Money In The Bank 2019.

#3: Why AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins was the match of the night

Seth Rollins retained his Universal Championship in a hard-fought battle against AJ Styles
Seth Rollins retained his Universal Championship in a hard-fought battle against AJ Styles

In recent times, we have seen the rise of a new trend where fans usually tend to overhype a promising match against two competitors at the top of their in-ring game. This leads to disappointment when the match actually occurs.

WWE also tends to overplay their hand when it comes to feuds in these cases.

However, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins stole the show at Money In The Bank, and there is a good reason behind that too. Unlike the rest of the show, the writers kept Styles vs. Rollins simple and to the point.

We didn't have unnecessary plot twists or heel turns, neither did we have interferences or any dirty finishes when it comes to this particular match. Rollins and Styles were allowed to showcase their chemistry throughout the bout's entire length.

As a matter of fact, the ending felt quite conclusive, which is rare in an era where 50/50 booking runs rampant all the time.

It is also important to keep in mind that AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins was one of the most awaited matches during this year's Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View.

One can only wonder what more they can do with Styles and Rollins in this particular feud. Of course, there are always several ways to add new plot points, but fans will only get to know the true answer during the upcoming edition of RAW.

Tags:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Bayley WWE Network WWE Universal Championship
Contact Us