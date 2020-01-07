3 Interesting observations from WWE RAW (January 6, 2020)

Big Show made a surprise return at the end of the episode!

The first Monday Night RAW of 2020 saw Big Show's unexpected return, as well as Brock Lesnar's surprise entry into this year's Royal Rumble Match.

Although not on par with SmackDown, last night's episode of RAW was decent enough in parts, and then again some moments weren't all that noteworthy after it was all said and done.

What the Red Brand desperately needs is a storyline that is capable of captivating viewers from start to finish. Some of their feuds are good, but the show's mundane way of storytelling can become repetitive. Let's hope that Brock Lesnar's return spices things up on the Road to WrestleMania 36.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW (January 6, 2020).

#3: Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens' feud has deviated from its actual purpose

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens have bad blood against each other on-screen. Owens' struggle to overcome the trio of AOP (Akam & Rezar) and Rollins gave fans reason to root for Owens during his seemingly impossible task.

After Big Show's return, however, the tables have turned. The inclusion of stars such as Samoa Joe and Big Show has shifted focus away from Owens and Rollins' rivalry.

Last night's Six-Man Tag Team main event will be rehashed next week, including a "fistfight" stipulation added during the upcoming episode.

As entertaining as Samoa Joe and Big Show's on-screen returns were, you can't help but think that it puts the heel faction of AOP and Seth Rollins at a disadvantage here. Heels bring conflict into a storyline and with Rollins' faction at a disadvantage, the stakes are reduced this time around.

Still, Big Show's return was entertaining to watch, but we have to keep in mind that an on-screen return doesn't singlehandedly help a feud in the long run.

