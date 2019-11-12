3 interesting observations from WWE RAW (November 11, 2019)

Rusev and Lana's marital drama escalated a week before Survivor Series 2019

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW was pre-taped on Friday from Manchester, England. The episode was pretty straightforward in terms of storytelling, but a lack of momentum could be felt throughout the show.

On the plus side, NXT UK made their presence felt in this episode, and WWE teased us by keeping Randy Orton's face turn on the fences for now. Whether you like it or not, the Rusev-Lana-Lashley love triangle continued to steal the headlines for all the wrong reasons possible.

Although the angle is entertaining, Rusev and Lana's marital drama took a forced turn in this episode. On that note, let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

#3 Randy Orton's babyface turn might be a short-term plot for Survivor Series

I do what I want, when I want, wherever I want. Remember that.

This is what Randy Orton told Ricochet, and we all know that Randy Orton loves to play mind games with his opponents. On last night's RAW, he left fans and critics on the fence after teasing a face turn with Survivor Series looming in the distance.

While some may see this as a definite turn for Orton's character, it may just be a short-term plot that will eventually boil down at this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

After all, The Viper did suggest that Ricochet better watch his back in the future. Because even if they remained distant allies for one night, Orton could very well do the exact opposite by hitting Ricochet with an RKO next week.

The fact that this particular angle ended on an ambiguous note is a potential tease for Survivor Series, where Orton and Ricochet happen to be on the same team with the Red Brand's pride at stake.

So if The Viper pleases to do whatever he wants at any given time and place, he could very well cost Monday Night RAW a victory at Survivor Series by turning on Ricochet during the PPV.

