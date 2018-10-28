3 interesting observations heading into WWE Evolution

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 70 // 28 Oct 2018, 17:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

All the women's roster titles are on the line

WWE Evolution, the historic first ever all-women's pay-per-view is just hours away.

With Raw, SmackDown, and NXT women’s titles on the line, the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic, and a Battle Royal with a future women’s title opportunity at stake, lets take a look at a few interesting observations heading into the historic event.

#1 Which is the 'real' main event?

Is Ronda Rousey vs Nikki Bella for the RAW Women's Championship the main event you want?

Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella are most likely to be in the main event of WWE Evolution 2018. This is primarily because Rousey and Nikki are perhaps the two most mainstream stars in WWE right now.

Having more mainstream stars headline a wrestling show will draw more attention, and it will certainly attract viewers who do not watch wrestling, but are curious to check it out just because of their familiarity with Rousey and Nikki outside of WWE.

However, on the flip side of this situation, many hardcore fans are instantly rooting for Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to headline the pay-per-view. In comparison to several other matches on the card, even including Ronda Rousey vs Nikki Bella, it is in popular opinion that Becky and Charlotte have had the most interesting turn of events heading into WWE Evolution.

In the end, it all boils down to the aforementioned bouts. RAW Women's Championship vs SmackDown Women's Championship. Commercialisation vs Quality.

Needless to say, it will be interesting to see how both matches fare in the end. In the meantime, what do you think? Which match should headline WWE Evolution? Ronda Rousey vs Nikki Bella for the RAW Women's Championship, or Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship?

Sound off in the comments below.

1 / 3 NEXT