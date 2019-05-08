3 interesting possibilities that can arise due to the 'Wild Card' rule

Prakash Chandraker FOLLOW ANALYST News 685 // 08 May 2019, 16:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Would the Club rule across both brands?

Wild Card rule completed its first week on the main roster with a lot of confusion related to its rules. It started with only three superstars allowed to cross brands but went on to change to four, thanks to Lars Sullivan. WWE is still unsure about the number as five superstars from each brand crossed their promotion's boundaries this week.

While the WWE Universe didn't take the new rule with open arms, it's still its first week in action. We don't know what the future holds, and the new rule turns out to be a boon for WWE.

Also, the new Wild Card rule allows some exciting possibilities to take place which were not possible earlier.

Let's have a look at three such possibilities.

#3 Formation of a cross-promotion faction

After the Wyatt Family disbanded and Dean Ambrose left the company, there's only one legitimate stable left in WWE-- the New Day (If you don't count the randomly put together stable of Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley). With Big E out injured and Kofi as the WWE champion, it's safe to say that it's over for the New Day as well.

With the new Wild Card rule in place, WWE could bring in a new faction from NXT like the Undisputed Era or could bring in some superstars to create a new stable on the main roster. Potentially, the Club could reunite as a four-person faction. Balor could appear on RAW, and as four superstars would be able to cross brands, AJ Styles and the Good Brothers could also come to SmackDown with an additional spot left.

Bray Wyatt would be able to lead his new stable on both shows. Also, Daniel Bryan could extend his alliance to Sami Zayn and Luke Harper.

1 / 2 NEXT