3 Interesting Takeaways from The Undertaker vs. Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown 2019

The battle between two Sports Entertainment icons culminated at WWE Super ShowDown 2019

A much-awaited wrestling contest between Goldberg and The Undertaker culminated at WWE Super ShowDown 2019 a few moments ago. While the match itself has drawn varying reactions from fans and critics alike, it is safe to say that most people have already made up their minds regarding this particular matchup.

Some have bashed the bout for the way it ended, and some have accepted the match for what it was. Truth be told, there was a certain degree of apprehension amongst the WWE Universe when this match was first announced.

But now that it is all over, here are a few interesting takeaways from The Undertaker vs. Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown 2019.

#3 The first half of the match was the best part of the main event

Witnessing Goldberg and The Undertaker facing off against each other was absolutely electrifying

Saudi Arabia lit up with excitement and anticipation when both Goldberg and The Undertaker made their respective entrances and eventually faced off against each other in the ring before the match would ensue. There was an instant spike in adrenaline when the bell rang, and right off the bat, Goldberg went in for a classic spear.

I particularly enjoyed the first half of this epic clash myself. Everything seemed to be headed in the right direction as both legends went for the quickest and the most exciting way to summarise this anticipation in mere minutes.

Regardless of what you thought happened after the initial boom, there was a collective sense of being wrapped up in childhood wonder as two of the biggest Sports Entertainment icons clashed against each other at this point in their careers.

More importantly, I thought that the entire match left most of us with a bittersweet feeling after it was all over, and the good moments from that bittersweet feeling occurred entirely during the first half of the match itself.

