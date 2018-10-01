3 Interesting Things Dean Ambrose Could Do Tonight On Monday Night Raw

What is the Lunatic Fringe up to?

After delivering a stellar episode of Monday Night Raw last week, WWE will be advancing the storyline tonight, as they prepare to engage the audience for WWE Super Show-Down.

While last week's show was pretty interesting, a lot of that credit goes to the intrigue that surrounds Dean Ambrose and what is transpiring in his twisted mind.

The Dogs of War questioned the Shield's brotherhood and made some relevant statements about Dean Ambrose's condition after he was sidelined by an unfortunate injury.

Considering that the entire show was built around the engaging drama, the Lunatic Fringe will enter the squared circle with a lot of hype, with the entire world guessing his next move.

Despite joining his brothers last week to take out the Authors of Pain and Constable Corbin, the former WWE Champion might return to Monday Night Raw with some twisted revenge in his mind.

Here are the 3 things Dean Ambrose could do on Monday Night Raw tonight.

#1 Faces Braun Strowman in a stellar encounter to close Monday Night Raw

This needs to happen

Since this will be the Go-Home Episode for WWE Super Show-Down, the creative team would be looking to end the night on a high, with much focus on the Australian extravaganza this Saturday.

With Dean Ambrose's psyche garnering tremendous attention last week, booking him in a stellar encounter with the Monster Among Men would be incredible.

The Shield Vs. Dogs of War feud has lacked something special, and if Strowman manages to show Ambrose the true colors of his brothers in the Shield, tonight could be a pretty momentous occasion.

Judging by how Ambrose has been booked, ending the night with a massive brawl between both the teams would be satisfying enough to make both competitors look strong.

