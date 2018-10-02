Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Interesting things Samoa Joe could do tonight on SmackDown Live

Rimika Saini
ANALYST
125   //    02 Oct 2018, 17:45 IST

What wi
What will Joe do tonight?

Ever since Samoa Joe has made the transition to SmackDown Live, WWE have managed to provide him with enough creative freedom to dismantle his opponents in the most captivating fashion.

The Destroyer has been running circles around A.J. Styles and has continued attacking the Phenomenal One via his twisted antics.

Since both the superstars are headed for collision course this Saturday at WWE Super Show-Down, a lot could happen tonight to invoke anticipation among the WWE Universe.

With Monday Night Raw ending the night on a high note, focusing on this personal animosity involving the WWE Championship could very well provide the icing on the cake on the blue brand.

Considering how last week's SmackDown Live ended, what's next for Samoa Joe and A.J. Styles? How will the Phenomenal One respond to the Destroyer's invasion?

Here are the 3 interesting things Samoa Joe could do tonight on SmackDown Live.

#1 Samoa Joe abducts A.J. Styles' wife and daughter before heading to Australia

This could b
This could be personal

In what has turned out to be one of the most personal rivalries on WWE television in recent memory, Samoa Joe could be looking to write another chapter in this riveting tale.

Having invaded A.J. Styles' house last week, the Destroyer could coerce the Phenomenal One into submission by vehemently threatening his wife and daughter.

Since the feud has become so personal, the creative team could invoke maximum investment from the fans if Joe abducts Styles' family and makes the feud even more intriguing.

With all the viewers that are enjoying the product so much, SmackDown Live's commendable storytelling could provide another layer into the WWE Championship feud.

Considering that A.J. Styles might not drop the title anytime soon, abducting Styles' wife and daughter to emotionally traumatize him could bode well for a heel like Samoa Joe.




