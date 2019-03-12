3 Interesting Things That Can Happen On SmackDown Live This Week

What will happen on the Smackdown Live after Fastlane?

Fastlane was an interesting PPV, it was full of swerves that no one expected. The decisions made at Fastlane will have a huge impact on the booking of Raw and SmackDown Live in the coming weeks.

We saw some amazing things that Raw had in store, from the Intercontinental Championship changing hands to the match between Batista and Triple H being confirmed. We were also informed that Kurt Angle will retire at WrestleMania 35 and we all hope that he gets an amazing send-off.

Now one wonders what WWE might be planning for Smackdown Live this week. WWE has been trying their best to create anticipation and hype around WrestleMania and we might see this pattern continue on SmackDown too.

SmackDown will definitely have some interesting and fascinating developments in the ongoing storylines and we might see some new rivalries being created.

What those developments might be? Let's find out in this article.

#1 What is Kofi Kingston's future?

Will we see Kingston at Mania?

WWE has been doing an amazing job with Kofi Kingston. The storyline progresses in an unexpected way every week. Firstly, Kofi was removed from the WWE Championship match by Vince McMahon and he was replaced by the returning Kevin Owens.

At Fastlane, Vince McMahon informed Kofi that he will be in the WWE Championship match and that match will be converted into a triple threat, but much to his, as well as the fans, surprise he was forced to compete in a 2 on 1 handicap match against The Bar.

On this week's SmackDown Live we might get to know, what is next for Kofi Kingston? Kofi and the other New Day members might demand a match for him for the WWE Championship at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. We might even see a huge match to determine the No.1 contender for the WWE Championship.

