×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Interesting Things That Can Happen On SmackDown Live This Week

Samyak Hirawat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
411   //    12 Mar 2019, 12:09 IST

What will happen on the Smackdown Live after Fastlane?
What will happen on the Smackdown Live after Fastlane?

Fastlane was an interesting PPV, it was full of swerves that no one expected. The decisions made at Fastlane will have a huge impact on the booking of Raw and SmackDown Live in the coming weeks.

We saw some amazing things that Raw had in store, from the Intercontinental Championship changing hands to the match between Batista and Triple H being confirmed. We were also informed that Kurt Angle will retire at WrestleMania 35 and we all hope that he gets an amazing send-off.

Now one wonders what WWE might be planning for Smackdown Live this week. WWE has been trying their best to create anticipation and hype around WrestleMania and we might see this pattern continue on SmackDown too.

SmackDown will definitely have some interesting and fascinating developments in the ongoing storylines and we might see some new rivalries being created.

What those developments might be? Let's find out in this article.

#1 What is Kofi Kingston's future?

Will we see Kingston at Mania?
Will we see Kingston at Mania?

WWE has been doing an amazing job with Kofi Kingston. The storyline progresses in an unexpected way every week. Firstly, Kofi was removed from the WWE Championship match by Vince McMahon and he was replaced by the returning Kevin Owens.

At Fastlane, Vince McMahon informed Kofi that he will be in the WWE Championship match and that match will be converted into a triple threat, but much to his, as well as the fans, surprise he was forced to compete in a 2 on 1 handicap match against The Bar.

On this week's SmackDown Live we might get to know, what is next for Kofi Kingston? Kofi and the other New Day members might demand a match for him for the WWE Championship at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. We might even see a huge match to determine the No.1 contender for the WWE Championship.

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown The Usos Kofi Kingston The Miz
Samyak Hirawat
ANALYST
Samyak Hirawat is a huge fan of WWE and loves to write about professional wrestling. He is also a big fan of Daniel Bryan and Ronda Rousey. If you like his writing, do follow him to get notified whenever he publishes an article.
3 moments you may have missed on SmackDown Live this week (December 4, 2018)
RELATED STORY
3 Interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (January 8, 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (January 15, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises that could happen on the SmackDown Live before WWE Elimination Chamber 2019
RELATED STORY
10 things WWE got right on Smackdown Live this week 
RELATED STORY
4 Biggest Things WWE Secretly Told Us On SmackDown Live (5th February 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE must do on SmackDown Live next week
RELATED STORY
7 great booking decisions WWE made on Smackdown Live this week
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises that could happen on WWE SmackDown Live after Elimination Chamber 2019
RELATED STORY
4 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown Live (4 December 2018)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us