3 interesting things which could happen on Raw following TLC

Will Brock Lesnar feature on Monday night Raw following TLC?

WWE TLC is just two days away, and with the rumours and speculations surrounding WWE, it has become one of the most highly anticipated pay-per-views of the year.

Apart from a few mouthwatering contests expected to feature this Sunday, WWE TLC may also mark the beginning of a few new feuds for Royal Rumble. And in order to start those feuds with a bang, the Raw following the pay-per-view becomes important for WWE.

While the recent episodes of WWE's A show, Monday Night Raw has been underwhelming, to say the least, a few injuries to the top performers of the red brand has worsened the case for them.

Given the countdown to Royal Rumble will start following TLC, WWE would be hoping to start it with a bang. And so, expect some blockbuster surprises and segments to feature on the upcoming episode of Raw.

So, without further ado, let's look at 3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming Raw.

#3 Lars Sullivan makes his first appearance on Raw

Lars Sullivan is a well-known name on the NXT roster.

Often regarded as the next Brock Lesnar, Lars Sullivan is all set to make his WWE main roster debut very soon. After being declared as a free agent by the WWE, a few weeks ago on Raw, Lars Sullivan has become a talking point among the WWE fans.

Given he has both the look and a physique, it might not take long before we see Sullivan among the top ranks on the main roster. And given WWE is struggling when it comes to viewership, the upcoming Raw may feature the main roster debut of Lars Sullivan.

As per the rumours, he is expected to appear and create havoc on both Raw and SmackDown rosters, as part of his initial storyline, and it might just be the perfect storyline for Sullivan in order to make him look unstoppable.

