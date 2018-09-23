Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming episode of Raw

Shubham Singh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
1.28K   //    23 Sep 2018, 22:20 IST

Brock Lesnar
The Beast Incarnate might make an appearance

The recent edition of WWE Monday Night Raw after Hell in a Cell did not live up to the expectations of the WWE Universe. Given all the hype and excitement, all we got was a damp squib.

However, given WWE's recent announcement of a few big matches, the upcoming Raw has its own share of excitement. Although the upcoming episode will feature the continuation of existing feuds, and the possibilities of WWE laying bread crumbs for new feuds looks unlikely, WWE Creative could surprise us in a few ways.

So without further ado, I present to you 3 blockbuster things that could happen on the upcoming episode of Raw.

#3 Raw tag team titles changing hands?

Looks unlikely, but who knows
Looks unlikely, but who knows

Well, WWE has announced that The Revival will clash with the current tag team champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre for the Raw tag team championships on the upcoming Raw.

Now, the involvement of The Shield brothers, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose in this match is anybody's guess.

It will be interesting to see whether their involvement will result in the crowning of new tag team champions. Also, the rumoured singles push for Drew McIntyre advocates the same.

As the moment, a loss due to disqualification looks more likely, however with WWE you never know.

#2 Brie Bella vs Ruby Riott

Brie Bella will take on the leader of Riott Squad on the upcoming Raw
Brie Bella will take on the leader of Riott Squad on the upcoming Raw

WWE has announced Brie Bella vs Ruby Riot, in advance of the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw. A potential involvement of Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella, as well as the Riott Squad looks totally on the cards. Things are bound to get chaotic.

Given that the babyfaces came on top in the last edition of Raw, expect the heels to bounce back this time.

The trio of The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey will clash with the Riott Squad at WWE Super Show-Down.

