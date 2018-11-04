3 interesting things which could happen this week on Raw (5 November 2018)

Stephanie McMahon may make a huge announcement on the upcoming episode of Raw

Even though WWE's second event in the Middle East, Crown Jewel, was a huge success, it received underwhelming reviews from WWE fans. Given a few creative decisions have sparked a lot of debate all over the internet, WWE Creative would have a chance to justify their decisions on the upcoming episode of Raw.

Since there has been a constant decrease in the viewership of the WWE's flagship show, Monday Night Raw, WWE would try to put together a memorable show in the upcoming episode. Given a lot of things went unexplained at Crown Jewel, fans would be hoping that WWE sets things straight on Raw.

With Survivor Series just around the corner, WWE may lay down the bread crumbs for a few potential matches. Thus, expect a night full of shocks and surprises.

So without further ado, I present to you 3 interesting things which may happen on the upcoming episode of Raw.

#3 Dean Ambrose finally explains his actions

Ambrose may finally address the WWE Universe on the upcoming episode of Raw

After waiting eagerly and impatiently for around 2 months, WWE fans finally got to witness the much anticipated heel turn of Dean Ambrose, as he decimated Seth Rollins two weeks ago on an episode of Monday Night Raw.

Last week on the go-home episode of Raw for Crown Jewel, fans were eagerly waiting for answers to his actions, however, all we got was a deadly stare from 'The Lunatic Fringe'. Thus, on the upcoming episode of Raw, we may get to witness Ambrose's side of the story, and history has shown us on numerous occasions that nothing involving 'The Lunatic' goes well. Thus, a potential confrontation with Seth Rollins is totally on the cards.

Given the duo are currently the tag team champions of the red brand, we may get to witness them defending their titles as partners, which would give Ambrose another chance to attack Rollins, and showcase his heel antics.

