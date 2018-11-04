×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 interesting things which could happen this week on Raw (5 November 2018)

Shubham Singh
ANALYST
Preview
1.88K   //    04 Nov 2018, 19:29 IST

Stephanie McMahon may make a huge announcement on the upcoming episode of Raw
Stephanie McMahon may make a huge announcement on the upcoming episode of Raw

Even though WWE's second event in the Middle East, Crown Jewel, was a huge success, it received underwhelming reviews from WWE fans. Given a few creative decisions have sparked a lot of debate all over the internet, WWE Creative would have a chance to justify their decisions on the upcoming episode of Raw.

Since there has been a constant decrease in the viewership of the WWE's flagship show, Monday Night Raw, WWE would try to put together a memorable show in the upcoming episode. Given a lot of things went unexplained at Crown Jewel, fans would be hoping that WWE sets things straight on Raw.

With Survivor Series just around the corner, WWE may lay down the bread crumbs for a few potential matches. Thus, expect a night full of shocks and surprises.

So without further ado, I present to you 3 interesting things which may happen on the upcoming episode of Raw.

#3 Dean Ambrose finally explains his actions

Ambrose may finally address the WWE Universe on the upcoming episode of Raw
Ambrose may finally address the WWE Universe on the upcoming episode of Raw

After waiting eagerly and impatiently for around 2 months, WWE fans finally got to witness the much anticipated heel turn of Dean Ambrose, as he decimated Seth Rollins two weeks ago on an episode of Monday Night Raw.

Last week on the go-home episode of Raw for Crown Jewel, fans were eagerly waiting for answers to his actions, however, all we got was a deadly stare from 'The Lunatic Fringe'. Thus, on the upcoming episode of Raw, we may get to witness Ambrose's side of the story, and history has shown us on numerous occasions that nothing involving 'The Lunatic' goes well. Thus, a potential confrontation with Seth Rollins is totally on the cards.

Given the duo are currently the tag team champions of the red brand, we may get to witness them defending their titles as partners, which would give Ambrose another chance to attack Rollins, and showcase his heel antics.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Dean Ambrose Braun Strowman
Shubham Singh
ANALYST
Just a fan and a sports enthusiast who likes to put forward his views on anything and everything related to it.
5 things which could possibly happen on WWE TV in November
RELATED STORY
3 things that could happen on this week's Raw
RELATED STORY
5 Amazing Things That Will Happen On RAW This Week...
RELATED STORY
3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming...
RELATED STORY
5 things that could happen on this week's Raw (22 October...
RELATED STORY
4 Amazing Things That Could Happen On RAW This Week...
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things That Could Happen On Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That Could Happen On RAW This Week
RELATED STORY
5 Amazing Things That Could Happen on RAW Tonight (24...
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That Could Happen On The RAW After Evolution
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us