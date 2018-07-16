3 lackluster rivalries WWE has booked in 2018 so far

Roman Reigns as Intercontinental Champion

The WWE consistently manufactures remarkable story-lines, fights, and contentions which engage onlookers and fans all over the globe. The wrestlers associated with these feuds carry different characters and depict an overwhelming picture towards its kin.

These quarrels take a parcel of planning and appropriate execution to advance in an adequate way to the general population. The players associated with such matches frequently feature in PPVs and even headline main events.

WWE has shown great storylines which have often given recognition to the company. Shawn Michaels in most cases has been an integral part of two of the most interesting feuds in the history of WWE. The Undertaker has always found his unique way of selling a feud without uttering too much.

In any case, there are some matches or competitions that do not go according to the plan and along these lines ends up being an entire disappointment. Such contentions ought not to be pushed further, and, hence are supposed to be halted quickly. Here are five such feuds in the WWE which have not satisfied the WWE audience.

Often WWE has found itself under huge criticism for wasting talents and ruining storylines. While the AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura storyline was always something fans wanted, it became boring after a while. The low blow angle worked a few times but it only rode downhill from there.

#3 Daniel Bryan vs Big Cass

Daniel Bryan vs Big Cass

They confronted each other at BackLash and the match got heaps of fire. This feud was executed to give Cass the truly necessary push. Nonetheless, post Money in the Bank, the competition wrapped up and Daniel Bryan moved on to something that will only bring cheers to the audience. Team Hell No.

The feud did not interest fans for obvious reasons. They wanted the returning Daniel Bryan to have a feud with an A-lister and move to the main event shows, but contrary to what the audience thought, Vince McMahon had other plans.

Big Cass with his lack of mic skills and the fan favorite Daniel Bryan did not come out as a nice idea together in the ring. The WWE fans have always seen Big Cass as a jobber or as a wrestler who fills time slots, but to have him play against the prime players in the industry was a doomed idea.