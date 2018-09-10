3 Last Minute Predictions For Coming Home RAW Before Hell in a Cell - 10 September

Hell in a Cell 2018

As we gear up for Hell in a Cell, Monday Night RAW will look to throw many great moments to surprise the WWE Universe. With Mike Foley's appearance advertised for the next episode and Triple H making an appearance as well, RAW is set to be special. While this particular segment will only promote SuperShowDown happening in Australia, coming October, WWE will look to fire more feud into their existing storylines heading into Hell in a Cell.

Let's jump straight into what has already been established. Roman Reigns will take on Braun Strowman as the latter will look to capitalise on his Money in the Bank contract. Ronda Rousey will take on Alexa Bliss in what promises a slightly better affair than the last time these two wrestlers met at SummerSlam.

But that's just it. WWE RAW is running behind a storyline as they head to Hell in a Cell and one wonders if one last episode will come to serve justice to all the other matches that might be happening at the Pay-Per-View.

So without further adieu, here are the 3 last minute prediction for coming home episode of RAW before Hell in a Cell.

Intercontinental Title will be put into competition

Seth Rollins will defend his Intercontinental Title

Seth Rollins will feature in the coming episode of RAW despite getting injured in the last episode. With Ziggler and McIntyre in the Tag-Team Division, the Intercontinental Championship remains unchallenged since The Shield remains in a position where there seems to be no alternative storyline except to stop Braun Strowman's newly-made alliance.

Expect an interference from someone to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship and spark a potential feud that will end in a match at Hell in a Cell. It seems really unlikely that Seth Rollins' Intercontinental Title will not have a match at Hell in a Cell. And for someone as talented as Seth Rollins, it highly unlikely that's going to happen.

