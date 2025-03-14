3 last-minute predictions for WWE SmackDown tonight from Barcelona, Spain

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be a special edition today. In addition to airing at the usual time for viewers in the United States, some markets will see the show much earlier, thanks to the event taking place live from Barcelona, Spain.

Several major segments and matches have been announced for the show. Cody Rhodes is set for a major interview. Additionally, the tag team belts will be on the line when The Street Profits' Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford challenge DIY in a highly anticipated bout. Additionally, two former world champions will make their SmackDown in-ring returns.

What else will happen on the blue brand's show tonight? This article will take a look at three last-minute predictions for the first SmackDown of this European stretch. This includes a major Cody Rhodes match taking place, a top champion getting revenge, and more.

Below are three last-minute predictions for WWE SmackDown tonight from Barcelona, Spain.

#3. Randy Orton will likely be attacked by Kevin Owens following The Viper's return match

Randy Orton has been out of action for months. His last WWE appearance took place on an episode of SmackDown following Bad Blood. It was on that show where The Viper was hit with a devastating Package Piledriver from Kevin Owens.

That was his last appearance until Elimination Chamber Toronto, anyway. At that WWE Premium Live Event, The Viper returned and attacked The Prizefighter. Now, he will make his in-ring return on SmackDown tonight.

The Viper is set to go one-on-one with Carmelo Hayes. The two will no doubt put on a great match, but Orton will surely pick up the win. More notably, Orton will likely be confronted or even attacked after the match.

Kevin Owens will probably show up and assault Randy again. He might even attempt to hit another Piledriver, but this time, The Viper will likely be ready. Still, Owens will surely target The Legend Killer on SmackDown tonight.

#2. Tiffany Stratton's revenge on Friday Night SmackDown

A major match has been set up for WrestleMania 41. Tiffany Stratton will defend her prized WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair. This comes after Flair won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match and chose Tiffany as her WrestleMania opponent.

Flair has been looking down on the younger Tiffany. She tore Stratton down verbally. Charlotte Flair then upped the ante on the blue brand last week when she attacked the champion and even locked in the Figure-8.

On SmackDown tonight, Flair will make her in-ring return on SmackDown when she takes on B-Fab in singles competition. Just as Orton will surely beat Carmelo, there is little doubt that The Queen will take care of the former Hit Row member.

After the match, Tiffany could attempt to get revenge. She could show up while Charlotte still has the Figure-8 locked in and hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. This would send a message to The Queen and allow Tiffany to get her confidence up ahead of WrestleMania.

#1. Cody Rhodes on MizTV will turn into a match

Cody Rhodes is the talk of the wrestling world right now. In fact, he arguably has been since returning to WWE in 2022. Now, though, he is engaged in a bitter feud with both The Rock and John Cena, which has taken over headlines both in and out of wrestling.

John Cena and The Rock, along with recording artist Travis Scott, brutally beat up Cody at Elimination Chamber Toronto. Unfortunately, none of the three have been seen in WWE since then.

Cody will have a chance to speak his mind tonight, however, as he will appear as a guest on MizTV. The Miz will likely troll The American Nightmare, and it will inevitably lead to harsh words being thrown back and forth and possibly some fisticuffs.

More than that, there is a high likelihood that MizTV will lead to a singles match between Cody Rhodes and The A-Lister. The impromptu bout will be a solid win for Rhodes, who can let out some of his anger on the former multi-time WWE Champion tonight in Spain.

