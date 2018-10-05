3 last-minute rumors before WWE Super Showdown

Ayush Sood FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 211 // 05 Oct 2018, 22:48 IST

It's time for the showdown

WWE superstars have arrived in Australia for the big event tomorrow. WWE Super Showdown will be live on the WWE Network from 5 AM ET / 2 AM PT. They have announced 10 matches in total for the card and it looks like it's going to be a great event. The Undertaker VS Triple H will headline the show in the main event. WWE has booked this as the last-time-ever match between these two. Also, The Shield will wrestle Dogs of War in a six-man tag team match. And AJ Styles will defend his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe.

The event is less than 24 hours away and there are some really interesting rumors swirling around regarding what can possibly happen at the show. In this article, we will take a look at 3 last minute rumors for WWE Super Showdown.

#3 Kurt Angle makes his return

Will Angle return?

The RAW General Manager has been away from WWE TV ever since Stephanie McMahon sent him on a vacation. Meanwhile, Baron Corbin has been the acting RAW General Manager. But as we know, Kurt Angle will eventually come back anytime now. And the rumors suggest it might even happen at Super Showdown.

WWE is apparently planning a singles match between Angle & Corbin which could further lead to a Team Angle VS Team Corbin match at Survivor Series. But in order to do that, they will have to start from Angle's return. And that could very well happen tomorrow.

Rumor Review: It's quite possible that Angle makes his return tomorrow on the show. He has been training for a match during his time off from WWE TV. So if he's ready, we could see the beginning of Kurt Angle's first single feud in several years.

