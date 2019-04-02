3 Last-Minute WrestleMania 35 Changes That Could Be Made On Tonight's Raw (1st April 2019)

Aaron FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 708 // 02 Apr 2019, 03:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stephanie McMahon is scheduled to appear on tonight's episode

Tonight's instalment of Monday Night Raw will be the red brand's final show before WrestleMania 35, and while most of the matches and their stipulations are set in stone, there are a few changes that will likely be made during tonight's show.

As we know, Stephanie McMahon will appear on Raw, where she'll make an announcement regarding the WrestleMania main event featuring Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair.

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the announcement will be a "winner take all" stipulation, which will mean that if Ronda Rousey gets pinned, whoever defeats her will win the Raw Women's Title, and if Charlotte Flair is pinned, whoever defeats her will get the SmackDown Women's Title.

As for other changes that could be made, well, that's what we're here for, as there are three potential changes that WWE can make to the Mania card during tonight's episode of Raw.

#3 Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin Changed To A Submission Match

In recent weeks, Kurt Angle's limitations have been quite obvious, as the former WWE Champion has admitted that we're probably not going to see the best version of him during his retirement match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

One way to spice up Angle's retirement match would be to make it a submission or an "I Quit" match, and the proper way to book it would be to have Corbin miss a big move during his match with our Olympic Hero, which would lead to the WWE Hall of Famer hitting him with a quick Angle Slam, then slapping on the Ankle Lock for the submission win in less than a minute.

There are still some who are hoping that Corbin will be replaced, but at this point, that's probably not going to happen.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement