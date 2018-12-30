3 Legends who might make a surprise appearance at Royal Rumble in 2019

Will the Rock shock the WWE universe at Royal Rumble by showing up?

The most exciting WWE PPV event of the year, Royal Rumble is fast approaching as 2018 comes to close. The 32nd edition of Royal Rumble promises to be an exciting show given the current booking directions and possible match-up's. The Universal Championship is going to be defended for the first time by Brock Lesnar (during his second reign) at the PPV against Braun Strowman. The other championship matches are not yet announced at this time.

Analyzing the current booking on Smackdown live we may see a new challenger for the WWE champion Daniel Bryan at the event in the form of Mustafa Ali or AJ Styles may get one more opportunity. There is still air of uncertainty around the challengers' for both Women's champions. Seth Rollins will in all likelihood challenge Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship.

The regular main roster participants of the Royal Rumble match will be announced periodically in the coming weeks. As always WWE will be looking to amuse the WWE universe by bringing back some of the legends to compete in the Royal Rumble match. Last year we saw the return of Rey Mysterio and in 2017 we witnessed Goldberg taking part in the match. Also, legendary female superstars, Trish Stratus and Lita were part of the first ever Women's Royal Rumble match last year and are expected to make an appearance this time around as well.

Here are three superstars who might make a shocking appearance at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV:

Honourable mentions - Goldberg and John Cena

#3 The Undertaker

The Undertaker

The last time Undertaker had entered the Royal Rumble match was in 2017 and he did not make an appearance in this year's event. In 2017 he had an iconic showdown with returning Goldberg during the match before he was shockingly eliminated by Roman Reigns. This was used to set-up the main-event of Wrestlemania 33 in between Roman Reigns and The Undertaker.

In the same way, WWE might utilize Undertaker during the Royal Rumble match and then set-up a match for him at Wrestlemania 35. Possibly WWE might book a rematch between John Cena and The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35 as their previous encounter last year felt a bit rushed and fans did get to witness a full-fledged match between the two legends.

Also, younger superstars like Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins can also possibly benefit immensely by sharing the ring with the Deadman at Wrestlemania 35. WWE's mission to improve its ratings might also lead them to bring back the Undertaker for a few Raw appearances in the lead up to Royal Rumble event.

