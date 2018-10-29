3 Low points from Evolution

Ronda Rousey overcame the odds and retained rhe title.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are that off the author's and do not reflect Sportskeeda's opinion on the same.

On the night of 23rd July, Stephanie McMahon announced the first ever Women's exclusive pay-per-view which was the direct outcome of #GiveDivasAChance movement. The event promised to showcase the best of all brands, with matches from RAW, SmackDown and NXT.

The historic event featured a Last Woman Standing match between Smackdown's women's champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, a 20-women Battle Royal, Ronda Rousey vs Nikki Bella for the RAW women's championship, a rematch for the NXT women's Championship between Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler, finals of the Mae Young Classics and a six-women tag match between the Riott Squad and the team of Bailey, Natalya and Sasha Banks.

Evolution has finally culminated and marked itself as a successful show on the WWE calendar. Cheers to all the women involved, who participated in such a historic event and made it a success.

Although the event was a roller coaster ride with more highs and some lows, of which we focus on the lows in this article.

#3 No real surprises

Nia Jax won the Evolution Battle Royal and earned the right to face Ronda Rousey for the RAW women's championship

When WWE announced the Battle Royal, there were mixed feelings about the match. On one hand, it provided all the women on the roster, a chance to be on the card but on the other hand, it just felt like a rushed match, put over just to kill time.

With the women's Royal Rumble and WrestleMania's women's Battle Royal already on WWE's calendar, this Battle Royal diluted the mystique of the match.

All the women left over from RAW and SmackDown participated in the match. WWE announced the names of the veterans beforehand, who were going to be a part of the match.

Everyone expected it to be a 30 women Battle Royal like all the matches of this kind are, with possibilities of NXT superstars and other female superstars from the past, in the remaining 10 spots. Not a single entrant outside the announced superstars took part in the Battle Royal.

