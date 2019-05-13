3 Main Reasons Why WWE's Ratings Are At An All Time Low

It gets worse.

WWE has been under fire recently for the less-than-stellar content they have been dishing out for the last few months, and while there have been some truly special moments of storytelling from the WWE creative team, ultimately the company has failed at delivering consistent weekly programming that would captivate their audience.

However, on Monday Night Raw this week we learnt that the higher-ups in the company know that the reception towards their content has been largely negative, and so, their solution for this entire mess was to introduce a new concept that would allow fresh match-ups without having to wait for the Superstar Shake-up.

If you didn't know about it already, WWE's new Wild Card Rule has been a miserable failure so far, as the concept has destroyed the significance of the brand split, pushed younger superstars in the shadows, and created too many unnecessary angles that have wasted the runtime of Smackdown Live and Raw. So in all this confusion, here are the primary reasons why WWE's ratings continue to tank.

#1 Failure introduce fresh storylines

We have seen this a hundred times.

The hardest thing in entertainment is finding an audience for your product, as reaching out to a group of people who find your work entertaining is truly hard to do. There are numerous underrated content creators flying under the radar because of failure to connect with their target demographic.

However, what is even harder than finding an audience is actually keeping that audience engaged. Over the last few years, WWE has completely failed in doing that, and that is why ratings have tanked quite significantly.

People don't find wrestling being offered by the WWE that engaging anymore, and the reason for that is the lazy writing - no one wants to waste three hours of their day watching WWE churn out repetitive storylines just to fill their time slot. Just like any TV show or movie, if the writing doesn't keep you entertained, why should you keep watching?

