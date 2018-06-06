3 main roster tag teams that should go to NXT

Here are three tag teams WWE should consider bringing down to NXT to save their careers.

Former NXT Tag Team Champions The Revival

Recently, main roster superstars such as Tye Dillinger and the Revival returned to NXT for their respective house show appearances. All three men looked happy to be back and the crowd welcomed them with open arms. Dillinger won a match against rookie Marcel Barthel and the Revival had a run in with the current NXT tag team champions, the Undisputed Era. A match between the Revival and the Undisputed Era is worthy of the main event on any show.

It's unclear as of right now if it was just a one-off appearance or it could be leading to something. Plenty of talent on the main roster could use some time back down in NXT, either because WWE isn't doing anything with them, or they need it to save their careers at this rate. Some of these talents that need an NXT rejuvenation include Dolph Ziggler, Mojo Rawley, Zack Ryder, Mike Kanellis and Dana Brooke, just to name a few. So much of the main roster talent doesn't get utilized properly, so why not send them down to NXT to see if it helps their career? A lot of talent that leaves WWE is able to reinvent themselves so they could do the same in either a new or familiar environment depending on the wrestler.

For the sake of this article, let's focus on tag teams and those who could use some time back down in NXT. Everyone deserves some kind of a push, especially if it's going to help save their career.

#1 The Ascension

The longest reigning NXT Tag Team Champions, The Ascension.

Remember the time when the Ascension was one of the best tag teams and the longest reigning NXT tag team champions? It seems so long ago.

WWE should really consider pushing these guys or releasing them. Their careers are not going anywhere and they need anything at this rate to help them. They could go back down to NXT to see if it helps their careers out.

NXT has a decent amount of tag teams that would work well for the duo. Teams like Heavy Machinery or even War Raiders would be great competition for them. Konnor and Viktor are decent wrestlers; they just never get to show it nowadays.