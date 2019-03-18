3 Major twists WWE could implement after WrestleMania 35

Triple H and Vince McMahon have an opportunity to surprise viewers in the wake of Wrestlemania 35

As a chance to refresh the product and overall creative direction of the company, WWE often rolls out major changes the night after the biggest show of the year. With some seemingly predictable results on the horizon for the currently slotted match-ups at WrestleMania 35, the night after the showcase of the immortals (or weeks soon following) provides ample opportunity to shock viewers and keep them tuning in for what's to come in the 2019 WWE landscape. The reliably boisterous post-Mania crowd (New York and New Jersey audiences always deliver) is the ideal scenario for any of the following game-changing scenarios to take shape.

#1 Roman Reigns Turns Heel and Reclaims the WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

While it's expected Seth Rollins will defeat the beast Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania (current WWE Universal Champion), it's highly likely Rollins will issue an open title challenge the following night on RAW. Rollins has already boasted that he will be a full-time, fighting champion (unlike the famously mercenary part-time champion Lesnar) and consistently represent the prestigious title on weekly television. We saw Rollins do the very same thing during his recent stint as Intercontinental Champion (delivering a fantastic match on RAW with Kevin Owens).

Reigns will be Rollins' first surprise challenger, and WWE will use this as the opportunity for Reigns to turn heel (an alignment which he has yet to assume since the Shield split in 2014) and reclaim the title he never rightfully lost (last acquired by vanquishing Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018). In the wake of Roman's leukaemia treatment and subsequent remission, even the most jaded of viewers won't see this coming- making his betrayal of his former Shield-brother and title win all the more impactful.

