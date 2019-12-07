3 matches announced for WWE TLC on SmackDown

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 07 Dec 2019, 08:56 IST SHARE

Bray Wyatt

WWE's last PPV of 2019, TLC, takes place next weekend, 15 December, 2019. WWE had not made any match announcements till this week's SmackDown, where three matches were announced for the PPV.

The first match to be announced at TLC is between Roman Reigns and King Corbin. Reigns and Corbin have been battling it out for a long time on WWE television. This week on SmackDown, Corbin and Dolph Ziggler handcuffed Reigns to the ring and poured dog food over him.

The second match to be announced is an unusual one, as The Miz faces off against Bray Wyatt at next week's show. Daniel Bryan has been removed from the Universal Championship picture, but we are not sure if this is a temporary or permanent one.

Also, it won't be The Fiend facing Miz, but the calmer and ever-smiling Bray Wyatt. This is a gimmick change that we didn't see coming!

The Miz vs Bray Wyatt

The Revival earned another shot at the SmackDown Tag Team titles this weak when they defeated three other teams on SmackDown. They will face The New Day for the titles at TLC.

The Revival face The New Day at TLC for the SmackDown Tag Team titles