3 matches Brock Lesnar should have before retiring from WWE

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 924 // 28 Sep 2018, 21:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar has been a dominant force throughout his career

Brock Lesnar is a one in a million athlete. He is one of the rare men to have enjoyed a considerable amount of success in mixed martial arts and professional wrestling. Lesnar was a big star in the UFC, and is one of WWE's biggest attractions.

Lesnar is a multi-time world champion, King of the Ring winner and a Royal Rumble winner. Lesnar was the one to end The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak, and is the longest reigning Universal Champion of all time.

Lesnar's departure from WWE is imminent, and he is nearing a return to the UFC. He is scheduled to make a few part-time appearances for the WWE before riding off into the sunset.

Given that Lesnar works a part-time schedule, and the fact that he is nearing a UFC return, there are still a few stars Lesnar should face before ending his WWE career.

Having said that, lets look at 3 matches that Lesnar should have before he retires.

#3 Brock Lesnar Vs Braun Strowman

Two monsters in one ring

Braun Strowman is a behemoth, and Brock Lesnar is a beast. These two monsters have crossed paths on numerous occasions before. They faced off in a regular singles match at No Mercy last year, where Brock emerged victorious.

Apart from that, Lesnar and Strowman have faced off twice over the past year in multi-man matches at SummerSlam 2017 and Royal Rumble 2018. However, their one and only singles encounter was a massive let-down. Strowman was made to look weak, and Brock made quick work of The Monster.

Given that Lesnar thwarted Strowman's cash-in at SummerSlam, and interfered during Strowman's Universal title match against Roman Reigns, there's bound to be bad blood between the two titans. This makes a clash down the line inevitable, perhaps as soon as Survivor Series.

WWE really should right the wrongs from the first encounter between Strowman and Lesnar, this match is a solid option for next year's WrestleMania main-event.

1 / 3 NEXT