3 matches that can be announced for Elimination Chamber 2024 on WWE RAW

This past weekend, the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event saw WWE begin the Road to WrestleMania 40, with Cody Rhodes and Bayley winning their respective marquee battle royals.

Whilst it seems as though Rhodes will be taking on SmackDown's world champion Roman Reigns, it is not clear yet which brand's champion Bayley will challenge at Mania.

The picture for WrestleMania 40 will certainly become clearer in the coming weeks as the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is set to go down in Perth Australia, on Saturday, February 24th.

With RAW taking place tonight, we are going to take a look at three matches that may be announced for Elimination Chamber on the red brand.

#3. The Tag Team Titles cannot be decided

Tonight on RAW, fans will see the team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, otherwise known as DIY, challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Having finally reunited as a tag team in the latter stages of 2023, fans are very excited to see Gargano and Ciampa potentially recapture the magic they had as a tag team in NXT.

Following their reunion last year, Gargano took to social media as he thanked fans for wanting them to get back together.

"Real talk. I saw ALL your theories and hopes for #DIY these past 6 months. From dream matches to just genuinely wanting us back.. I know how excited y'all are. We are, too. Thanks for believing and holding out hope for us, and now that it's finally time.. let's freaking kill it!"

Whilst DIY will certainly put up a good fight tonight, The Judgment Day, like always, will look for any method to win. If the match ends with Balor and Priest winning via underhanded tactics, RAW GM Adam Pearce may look to rebook the title match for Elimination Chamber in a no-DQ contest.

#2. The Men's Chamber Match is established

The marquee matchup of this premium live event will undoubtedly be the chamber matches themselves. Over the years, WWE has used this match to establish a number one contender for various title matches at WrestleMania.

With Roman Reigns seemingly set to face Rhodes at Mania 40, the chamber match could be used to decide a number one contender for Seth Rollins and his World Heavyweight Title.

If that match does indeed get booked tonight, one star at the top of that list who would be involved would certainly be CM Punk, who has had a few verbal altercations with Rollins in recent months.

Speaking ahead of the Royal Rumble on WWE's YouTube Channel, CM Punk spoke about a potential match-up with Rollins.

"What Seth honestly feels about me is none of my business, that’s how I approach it,” he said. “Maybe he’s jealous, maybe he’s envious, it’s not for me to decide and figure out. Luckily, there is a ring. A lot of times, when you have differences with somebody, you get to settle it in the ring. The Rumble is in my immediate future. If Seth is still the champion when the dust clears, maybe we can talk about it then and settle it in the ring."

Whilst Punk did not win the Rumble on Saturday, fans are still very much expecting, as well as hoping for, the Second City Saint to make it to WrestleMania 40 to challenge for the world title. Winning the chamber in Perth may be the perfect way to set up that match.

#1. Mami brings WWE gold home

Whilst many are looking forward to the chamber matches themselves, fans in Australia will undoubtedly be wanting to see their fellow countrywoman Rhea Ripley defend her title at the event.

After WWE announced that Elimination Chamber would be taking place in Rhea's home country, the 27-year-old gave her thoughts on the event in a press release that was later published by the company.

"I’m beyond proud to represent Australia every single time I step inside a WWE ring and to bring a Premium Live Event to Perth is a dream come true. Get ready Australia, because Mami is coming home."

The matriarch of The Judgment Day and current Women's World Champion has established herself as one of the biggest stars in all of pro wrestling over the past 12 months.

One performer that she has had an issue with in recent weeks is the powerhouse Nia Jax, with The Irresistible Force determined to win gold in 2024.

Whilst they are both heels at the moment, Rhea will certainly be the most popular and cheered-for star on February 24th. Therefore it makes sense for her to defend her title against arguably the most hated female performer on the WWE roster.

