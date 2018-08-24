3 matches that can happen at Hell in A Cell

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.49K // 24 Aug 2018, 12:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Hell in A Cell structure

The Hell in A Cell pay-per-view will stream live on the WWE Network in about four weeks on September 16. It will emanate from the AT&T Center in San Antonio,Texas. Thus far,only one match has been made official, a mixed tag-team match between Miz&Mrs. and Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella. Given that so many personal feuds are going on these days, expect at least three Hell in A Cell matches at the event.

The post-SummerSlam season is typically an arduous season for the WWE as ratings tend to decline after the biggest event of the Summer, which is why WWE is pulling out all the stops to maintain consistent interest in the company. This is why we saw The Shield re-unit on Monday Night Daw and saw Brie Bella return on SmackDown Live.

As a lot is going on in WWE right now, Hell in A Cell could very well be the best WWE show in recent memory if WWE books the right matches in the right way.

Here's a look at 3 matches that can happen at Hell in A Cell.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#1.Shinsuke Nakamura(c) Vs Rusev Vs Aiden English Vs Andrade 'Cien' Almas for the United States Championship.

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura retained his title over Jeff Hardy at SummerSlam to end their feud once and for all. He is now in need of another contender and his promo on SmackDown Live this week left us all baffled. Rusev and Almas have been trading victories in mixed tag matches and Aiden English had played a pivotal role in this feud.

Given that Nakamura is without challengers and the Rusev-Almas feud is far from over, it would make absolute sense to book a fatal four way between the aforementioned superstars. The match itself could be a delight to watch if booked correctly, and it may give us a new champion.

1 / 3 NEXT