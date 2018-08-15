3 matches that can steal the show at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns will look to dethrone 'The Beast' at SummerSlam.

SummerSlam will emanate from The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this Sunday, streaming live on the WWE Network and on PPV world-wide. The show is expected to run for seven hours, with two hours reserved for the Kick-off.

As the mega-event approaches, anticipation for the event's biggest matches keeps increasing with each passing second. WWE is pulling out all the stops to ensure that its second biggest event is truly one for the ages.

This year's event will see Brock Lesnar defend his Universal Title against Roman Reigns in what might be his last match in the company. Also, Ronda Rousey will look to capture her first Women's Championship when she takes on her arch-rival Alexa Bliss.

Furthermore, AJ Styles will defend his WWE title against Samoa Joe in a deeply personal rivalry. Daniel Bryan will finally have the opportunity to get his hands on his biggest adversary - The Miz in a grudge match. All of WWE's main roster championships will be on the line at the event as well.

With such a loaded card, any one of the mentioned matches could steal the show. However, many fans have their eyes on the three particular matches which could potentially steal the show.

#3 Seth Rollins vs Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship

Dean Ambrose is back!

This rivalry has received a much needed impetus with the return of Dean Ambrose. Seth Rollins has come so close to regaining his Intercontinental Title on numerous occasions, but the numbers game has always gotten the better of him.

Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler have dominated Rollins thus far, but Ambrose has leveled the playing field, and has evened the odds.

The in-ring quality of the match is undoubtedly going to be great, but it's the possibilities that make this match a must-see. Ambrose could turn on Rollins immediately after he helps Rollins recapture the title, or Ambrose could possibly align himself with Ziggler and McIntyre to form a villainous stable.

The crowd will definitely be red-hot for this match.

