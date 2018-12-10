3 Matches that Heath Slater could officiate on RAW

Baron Corbin demoted Heath Slater to the role of a referee

On the last episode of RAW, the acting General Manager Baron Corbin made a match between tag team partners Heath Slater and Rhyno where the loser would be fired from RAW. Slater emerged victorious from that match which resulted in Rhyno losing his place on the Monday Night RAW.

After the match though, Corbin informed the One Man Band that he will be performing the duties of a referee on RAW and it seems like the WWE Creative is planning to make use of Heath as a referee on screen now. Slater is a former tag team champion and has been one of the most popular stars amongst the WWE Universe.

He receives a loud pop from the crowd whenever he enters the arena and having performed comic roles in the past, it looks like we are in for another comic run from Slater.

Here are the three matches that Slater could referee this week on RAW -

#3 Jinder Mahal vs No Way Jose

Jinder Mahal and No Way Jose have faced off each other on RAW several times

This match took place on a RAW episode not long ago and the Modern Day Maharaja emerged victorious from that match after he pinned No Way Jose for the three count. Both No Way Jose and Jinder Mahal have received poor booking from the creative team and thus, they might be booked in another filler match this week on RAW where Corbin could name Slater as the referee of the match.

Now, with Slater being a face he will try his best to ensure that Jose wins the match and the WWE Creative would let the NXT recruit take the pin which would also see Slater to join Jose and his army to celebrate after the match.

