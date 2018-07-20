3 matches that must happen at WWE Summer Slam

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3.62K // 20 Jul 2018, 12:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

SummerSlam takes place a month from now in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19. It is the biggest event of the summer and the hottest story-lines during the post-Wrestlemania come to a conclusion at this event.

It will be the thirty-first edition of the event and will be held in the Barclays Center for the fourth consecutive time. It is expected to run for 6 hours or even longer, with around four hours for the main show and two hours reserved for the Kick-off show.

Expect WWE to announce a massive card with approximately ten to twelve matches in total in an attempt to give every superstar something to do on the show. After Wrestlemania underwhelmed, SummerSlam has a huge chip on its shoulder to deliver a great show. Great story-lines that lead up to great matches deliver great shows.

After last year's SummerSlam disappointed with uninteresting and stale story-lines, like Big Cass Vs Big Show and Shinsuke Nakamura Vs Jinder Mahal, this year's SummerSlam should have a better outing with greater matches and moments.

As of now, only one match has been made official,i.e Ronda Rousey Vs Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship. The WWE title match will be announced next week on SmackDown Live by Paige and the number one contender to the Universal title will be determined next week on Raw.

SummerSlam is still four weeks away, so you can expect WWE to kick-start some great story-lines en route to the mega-event. SummerSlam is a great stage for blockbuster dream matches and I will be listing three matches that I believe will be perfect for a big stage like SummerSlam.

1 / 4 NEXT