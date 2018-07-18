3 matches that shouldn't main event SummerSlam 2018

SummerSlam 2018

WWE's second biggest pay-per-view of the year - SummerSlam, will take place at the Barclays Center, New York on August 19th.

Over the past few years, SummerSlam has delivered some great matches and we hope that this will continue to happen this year as well. The PPV in a few weeks will feature numerous title defenses from every champion in WWE.

Over the past few months, we have seen matches that should not main-event the show. But this continues to happen again and again.

Let’s take a look at 3 matches that should not be the main event of SummerSlam 2018.

#3 Dolph Ziggler vs Drew McIntyre (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

Dolph Ziggler successfully defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Seth Rollins in a 30-minute Iron Man Match in the main event of Extreme Rules, this was a great match and the WWE could book the Intercontinental Championship in the main event of SummerSlam as well.

But this is something that should not happen because SummerSlam will feature many other top stars of the roster who need to be in the main event to re-establish their legacy.

Ziggler was booked badly before moving to RAW and now he is giving some great matches. Right now, Ziggler is not feuding with anyone and McIntyre on the other hand failed to earn the opportunity to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, after suffering a loss to Roman Reigns in his triple threat match on this week's Monday Night Raw.

WWE can continue to push Ziggler as he does not need to be in the main event scene right now because the value of the Intercontinental Championship is increasing continuously.

Whereas on SmackDown Live, the United States Championship is looking very weak. Currently, Shinsuke Nakamura is US champion and he needs to main event SummerSlam to gain the attention of fans again.

