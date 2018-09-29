3 matches that Triple H should have before he retires

The Game , Triple H.

Triple H is the COO of WWE and is in charge of WWE's developmental brand, NXT. He is also a backstage producer and has a huge say in what goes around in WWE, as a whole. Other than his corporate duties, Triple H is a fourteen-time world champion, former tag-team champion, former Intercontinental champion and has led dominating factions like Evolution and D-Generation X. Needless to say, Triple H is one of the most celebrated, respected and accomplished stars in all of WWE with a list of records and accolades that few can match. He has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

The Game has transitioned into a part-time role, owing to his corporate duties and increasing age. He has stepped away from regular WWE programming and is seldom seen on WWE programming. In recent years, Triple H has put over young, up and coming stars like Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns and is willing to work with younger talent in an attempt to help them grow as WWE stars.

Nonetheless,there are still a few matches Triple could do and there's many stars in the back that could benefit from facing the Game.

Here's a look at 3 such stars who could benefit from sharing the ring with Triple H

#3. Kevin Owens vs Triple H

KO

Kevin Owens has always been one of Triple H's favorites. The Game has always been high on Owens and is a pivotal reason why Owens has achieved so much success in WWE in a relatively short period of time. Triple H has helped Owens prosper in his NXT run and on the main roster too. In fact, it was Triple H who assisted Owens in winning the Universal Title.

As the two have genuine history on-screen and off-screen, it would make sense for WWE to go ahead with a feud between Triple H and Kevin Owens. After all, The Game has a rich history of betraying his proteges and apprentices, just ask Seth Rollins and Randy Orton.

This rivalry could be extremely personal ( with the interesting and intriguing student vs teacher dynamic) and could be a great catalyst for a change of fortunes for Kevin Owens, who has been struggling to find his footing ever since losing his Universal Championship.

