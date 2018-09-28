Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 matches The Undertaker should have before he retires

Shiraz Aslam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.05K   //    28 Sep 2018, 16:19 IST

Te
The Undertaker

The Undertaker is regarded, by many fans, fellow stars, and experts, as the greatest WWE star of all time. His legacy and list of accolades in unparalleled. His undefeated streak at Wrestlemania is the greatest streak professional wrestling has known and his seven-world title reigns are remarkable. He has run roughshod in WWE for the better part of three decades and has stood the test of time.

Taker is well into his fifties now and has shifted to a part-time role since 2011. He teased retirement at Wrestlemania 33, but ultimately returned to the squared circle. Taker's career is slowly drawing to a close and the Phenom doesn't have much gas left in the tank to compete at the high level he once used to.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Sharing the ring with The Undertaker is an honor, but defeating the Undertaker is as big as winning a world title. Many young talents like Roman Reigns have made a name for themselves at the expense of the Undertaker.

Taker has a few matches left in him and it would be wise if he works them with talent who deserve to be in the ring with him,

Now, let's get to 3 stars who The Undertaker should face before retiring.

#3. Aleister Black Vs The Undertaker


<p>
Aleister Black is one of WWE's finest talents.

The Undertaker has a certain mystique and aura that he carries with him every time he carries to the ring. Aleister Black's unique persona is reminiscent of The Undertaker's Deadman persona. The entrances alone would be an incredible sight to behold and would definitely have the fans on the edge of their seats.

Black is one of the most talented superstars on the WWE roster and a definite, bright future is ahead of him. He is one of the few stars that could rival Taker's mystique and aura, which goes to show just how good he really is.

Taker isn't going to stick around in WWE forever, which is why WWE should look for a replacement for him. In my opinion, Aleister Black could be the best possible option WWE has right now.


Shiraz Aslam
ANALYST
Shiraz Aslam
