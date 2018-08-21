3 Matches which must happen at WWE Hell In A Cell 2018

Ayush Sood FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 9.16K // 21 Aug 2018, 01:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

These matches must take place within the Hell In A Cell structure

With WWE SummerSlam now in the rearview mirror, the WWE Universe marches forward towards next month's Hell In A Cell PPV.

The WWE's Hell In A Cell pay-per-view is set to transpire at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on September 16th, and is likely to feature many an intriguing match. The WWE deserves a ton of credit for putting worth a swashbuckling event--delivering oodles of entertainment with this past Sunday night's SummerSlam event.

Perhaps one of the biggest talking points of WWE SummerSlam, is the fact that while certain feuds were likely concluded, the vast majority of rivalries may continue in the days to come. Intriguingly, the most prestigious title in all of professional wrestling--the WWE Championship--quite frankly may have stolen the show despite not going on last at SummerSlam.

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe put on a classic match, replete with high-octane action and an edgy storyline. Styles and Joe have played the family dynamics in the feud perfectly thus far, with "The Samoan Submission Machine" elevating the feud courtesy his fiery and well-timed promos.

Meanwhile, newly-crowned WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns undoubtedly shook up the world--finally dethroning longtime titleholder Brock Lesnar. While The Big Dog may have finally slay The Beast Incarnate, the fact remains that the latter may very well come back to avenge the crushing defeat he suffered at SummerSlam.

All in all, WWE was very clever with the booking of most matches at SummerSlam. The way these matches ended was the best way to continue these feuds. In this article, we will take a look at three matches that must happen at Hell in a Cell 2018--

#3 AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe won't stop until he wins the WWE Championship

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe's excellent showdown at SummerSlam may very well go down as one of the more underappreciated matches that transpired in the 2018 calendar year--what with the fact that the SummerSlam card was so very stacked, and delivered big time!

Joe masterfully chose to adopt a cerebral approach to this battle--targeting Styles' family. Joe doled out a few rather stinging verbal jabs at Styles' wife and daughter--both of whom were sitting in the audience for the WWE Championship match.

In fact, not only did Joe make disparaging comments against them before the match started, but also did so while the matchup was underway. Joe stood up on the announcer's table and spewed venom against Styles' wife and daughter.

Upon hearing Joe's comments, Styles failed to control his temper and attacked Joe with a steel chair resulting in the Disqualification finish. Joe won the match, however, Styles retained his title owing to the match ending by way of DQ.

Now, the best thing about this ending was that WWE didn't have to give us the best possible AJ Styles-Samoa Joe match. In other words, the WWE ensured that while the showdown between these two titans was fun, the fans are left wanting more from the feud.

This rivalry which has been made personal by Joe, will most definitely result in a rematch. Also, said rematch should have the Hell In A Cell stipulation--what with the fact that it's indeed the biggest match on SmackDown Live right now.

This rivalry is just getting started, and WWE right now has pure gold in terms of storyline and a clash of styles (pun intended). Joe and Styles are two of the very best of this era, and that in turn could make for a legendary feud in the weeks to come.

AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe must happen again and it'll be interesting to see how WWE books this going forward.

1 / 3 NEXT